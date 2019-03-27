McConnell backs push for investigation of Russia probe missteps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he supported a push by a Republican colleague for an inquiry into potential missteps by law enforcement officials in their probe of possible collusion between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

"I think Senator (Lindsey) Graham has raised a legitimate question ... I think it's not inappropriate for the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, with jurisdiction over the Justice Department, to investigate possible misbehaviours," McConnell told reporters.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Makini Brice)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.