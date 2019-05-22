May to ask lawmakers to vote on a second Brexit referendum

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said her government will include in her Withdrawal Agreement Bill a requirement for Members of Parliament (MPs) to vote on whether to hold another Brexit referendum.

"I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue," May said. "The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum.

"This must take place before the Withdrawal Agreement can be ratified," May told reporters. "And if the House of Commons were to vote for a referendum, it would be requiring the government to make provisions for such a referendum – including legislation if it wanted to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement."

She added: "So to those MPs who want a second referendum to confirm the deal - you need a deal and therefore Withdrawal Agreement Bill to make it happen. So let (the bill) have its Second Reading and then make your case to Parliament."

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

