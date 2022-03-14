May take 'full control' of big Ukraine cities, says Kremlin; denies asking China for military aid
Vladimir Putin has given orders to hold back on any immediate assault on large cities because there would be large civilian losses, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Moscow, Russia: The Kremlin said Monday it may still opt to take control of large cities in Ukraine, as Moscow's military advances steadily towards several major urban hubs in its pro-Western neighbour.
"Putin gave orders to hold back on any immediate assault on large cities because the civilian losses would be large," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He added however that the defence ministry "does not rule out the possibility of putting large cities, which are already almost fully encircled, under its full control".
Exceptions would be made for areas "used for humanitarian evacuations," Peskov said.
"US and EU leaders it seems are forcing Russia towards an assault of large Ukrainian cities to hold our country responsible for civilian deaths," he added.
Peskov also denied reports Russia has asked China for military aid.
"Russia has its own potential to continue the operation," Peskov told reporters.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
China says most of its 6,000 citizens evacuated from war-torn Ukraine
Some Chinese citizens have reported hostility or violence from locals over the Chinese government's perceived support of Moscow.
Russian forces shell Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv and menace Kyiv
The vast convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the city and stretched for about 40 miles, according to satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies.
Russia announces ceasefire for humanitarian corridors amid heavy shelling in Ukraine
The earlier breakdown of evacuations came as Ukraine officials said that Russian shelling intensified across the country.