May and Trump agree talks needed over Iranian sanctions

World Reuters May 12, 2018 02:07:05 IST

May and Trump agree talks needed over Iranian sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that talks were needed to establish how U.S. sanctions would affect companies operating in Iran, as she again reiterated her support for the nuclear deal.

Trump said earlier this week he would revive U.S. economic sanctions, which would penalise foreign firms doing business with Tehran, as he pulled the United States out of the landmark accord.

May spoke to Trump on Friday. "The prime minister raised the potential impact of U.S. sanctions on those firms which are currently conducting business in Iran," her spokeswoman said. "They agreed for talks to take place between our teams."

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 02:07 AM

