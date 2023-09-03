May 9 violence was an attempt at a coup, civil war, says Pakistan caretaker PM Kakar

According to The News International, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the May 9 violence that erupted following the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was an attempt at a coup and civil war, and that its target was the current Pakistan army chief and his team.

Quoting the caretaker PM Kakar’s statement in an interview with Geo News, PM Kakar said, “The vandalism and arson on May 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government.”

The interim PM added, “We do not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused of May 9, but if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to torture, then we will be seen as a party to the matter.”

He embraced that no political party had the right to throw stones at others, abuse them, and burn buildings.

He further added, “I had no idea that I would ever sit on the prime minister’s chair. The state has both negotiation and force tools to deal with the TTP or any banned organisation.”

After Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), violent clashes erupted across the country.

Rallies were organised in both distant and large areas as a result of the party workers’ agitation over the incarceration of their chairman, and Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad called in the military forces to preserve peace and order.

During a protest by PTI members, army installations and the corps commander’s home in Lahore were attacked.