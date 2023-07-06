May 9 attack: Imran Khan booked in six more cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan has been nominated in six more cases, including the attacks on Army headquarters.

According to sources, three of these cases had been registered on May 9 and rest on May 10, under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), Geo News reported.

A probe into all the cases is being carried out by the joint investigation teams (JITs).

Imran Khan was not nominated in any of the 28 cases registered earlier in Rawalpindi. “The decision to include his name came in light of statements provided by the suspects under investigation and in consultation with legal experts,” the report quoted sources as saying.

Cases regarding the attack on Army headquarters and military installations were registered at RA Bazar and New Town police stations.

On May 9, the violent protesters had ransacked the gates of the Pakistan Army’s GHQ in Rawalpindi.

(With inputs from agencies)

