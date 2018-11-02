You are here:
Maulana Samiul Haq assassinated in Rawalpindi; prominent Pakistani cleric known as 'godfather of Taliban' dies at 82

World Press Trust of India Nov 02, 2018 21:07:16 IST

Islamabad: Prominent Pakistani cleric Maulana Samiul Haq, who was also known as the godfather of Taliban, was killed in a gun attack in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, according to media reports.

Haq, 82, was the head of the Islamic religious seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Akora Khattak town and also the chief of the hardline political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), Geo News reported.

He was killed by unidentified attackers in a house where he was staying, his son was quoted as saying by the report.

JUI-S' Peshawar president also confirmed Haq's death.


Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018 21:07 PM

