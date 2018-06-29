Mattis expresses solidarity with Japan over citizens abducted by North Korea

By Phil Stewart

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis offered solidarity with Japan on Friday over Japanese abductees being held in North Korea as he sat down for talks in Tokyo focusing on negotiations to denuclearize Pyongyang.

Mattis, who is on the last stop of a trip to Asia that also included stops in China and South Korea, noted that Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera was wearing a lapel pin worn in remembrance of the Japanese abducted by North Korea to train its spies.

"I note with respect the blue lapel pin you wear, and we’re with you," Mattis said, as he sat down with Onodera for talks at the defence ministry in Tokyo.

Onodera said he and Mattis would be discussing North Korea

