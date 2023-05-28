'Massive' Russian drone attack in Kyiv; 1 dead

At least one civilian was killed in a “massive” drone attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised, a 41-year-old man died,” Klitschko said, adding that drone wreckage had crashed near a petrol station.

He said Kyiv’s air defences had shot down “more than 20 drones” headed for the city, and implored city residents: “Stay in shelters. The attack is massive!”

A fire also broke out at a company premises in the Holosiivskyi district, he added.

Russian forces have targeted Kyiv throughout May.

The head of the local civil and military administration, Serhii Popko, said Friday that there had been 13 attacks during the month.

Over the past few weeks, reports of drone attacks in Russia have also multiplied, usually in regions bordering Ukraine.

On Saturday, shelling in those areas killed two people, regional authorities said.

Moscow has blamed Kyiv — and its Western supporters — for the escalating number of attacks and sabotage operations, including on the Kremlin, but Ukraine has denied involvement.

(With inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.