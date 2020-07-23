Massive 6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Tibet in Xizang region; no casualties reported

The epicentre of the quake in southern Tibet was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km

Xizang (Tibet): An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on richter scale struck Xizang region in southern Tibet in the wee hours of Thursday.

As per the data provided by the New Delhi-based National Center for Seismology, the quake took place at 1.37 am on Thursday. No casualties or damages were reported.

The epicenter was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

The county has launched an emergency response.

Telecommunication, electricity and water supply remained normal in the county. The epicenter was less than 20 km away from Rongmar Township where the quake was strongly felt.

Rongmar, at an average altitude of over 5,000 metres, administers two villages.

With inputs from agencies