Mass shooting at Virginia high school graduation leaves two dead, five injured

According to authorities, a man armed with four pistols opened fire on a gathering outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia, on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring five more.

Police said they detained one suspect, a 19-year-old male who knew one of the victims and fired at him as he exited the Huguenot High School graduating ceremony inside a theatre on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said during a press conference that the suspect will most certainly face two counts of second-degree murder in addition to other charges.

Edwards described the shooter’s actions as “disgusting and cowardly,” because his quarrel appeared to be with only one individual.

A nineteen-year-old suspect fled the scene, but was soon arrested and is to be charged with second-degree murder, Edwards said.

The official did not name a possible motive for the crime but said the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

“When you have a crowd like this, innocent people are going to be caught up in the mayhem, and that’s what happened today. ” Edwards said. “Obviously, this should have been a safe space…It’s just incredibly tragic that someone decided to bring a gun to this incident and rain terror on our community.”

The United States has grown accustomed to mass shootings in public places such as schools, shopping centres and churches.

The mass shooting was the country’s 279th in the first 157 days of 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive, using the definition of four or more people being shot or killed in a single incident, not including the shooter.

The deceased were men aged 18 and 36, Edwards said. He did not confirm a WWBT television news report that the victims were father and son.

Among the wounded, a 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and four other males aged 14, 32, 55 and 58 were expected to survive, Edwards said.

In addition, a 9-year-old girl was struck by a car in the chaos that ensued, and multiple other people were injured in falls or suffered from anxiety, Edwards said.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was captured in possession of four handguns, three of which may have been fired, he said, stressing that it was too early in the investigation to be certain.

