Masked man with crossbow threatens to assassinate Queen to avenge Jallianwala Bagh massacre; arrested

A video has surfaced showing a hooded figure issuing threats to Queen Elizabeth. Police are, however, yet to ascertain if the man in the video and the arrested person are the same

A 19-year old suspect was arrested on Christmas day after he climbed the Windsor Castle’s fence, threatening to assassinate the Queen as payback for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The young man is believed to be the same guy who uploaded a shocking video on Snapchat on 25 December, where he threatened to assassinate the Queen. The suspect scaled the fence of the Queen’s Castle on Christmas day and was then arrested by the police inside the castle grounds.

Identified as Jaswant Singh Chail in the video obtained by The Sun, the man can be seen wearing a Star Wars inspired outfit, with a hoodie and mask. He is also seen holding a black crossbow in the video.

The suspect threatens to assassinate Queen Elizabeth of the Royal Family in revenge for the 1919 Amritsar massacre. Chail further adds while he is sorry for what he is about to attempt, the revenge is for people "who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race."

He introduces himself in a distorted voice, "I am an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones." In the background of the footage, a picture of the Star Wars character Darth Malgus was also spotted. The name Darth Jones could be related to James Earl Jones, who voiced Star Wars villain in the film series.

As per The Daily Mail report, the video was accompanied by a message which said that ‘ Chail was sorry to everyone he had lied to or wronged. The teen asserted that "If you have received this then my death is near. Please share this with whoever and if possible get it to the news if they’re interested"

After this video was uploaded, police saw a suspect wandering in the gardens of the Windsor Castle. The intruder, who managed to scale an outer wall, was detained immediately. Police also confirmed that they found a crossbow in the castle grounds.

This incident raises grave concerns regarding the internal security of Windsor Castle. Dai Davies, former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard said that the incident highlighted a serious threat posed by stalkers. He also stated that using a crossbow for criminal purposes was rare.

A spokesperson of the Scotland Yard confirmed that the man was arrested and detectives were assessing the contents of the video.

Police are also investigating how Chail, who lives in Southampton with his parents, reached Windsor. It is believed that the teenager got over the perimeter fence through a makeshift ladder used by royals.

The teenager has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act for now.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place in Amritsar in the year 1919, on the orders General Reginald Dyer. Hundreds of unarmed Indians were killed due to indiscriminate firing by British colonial troops.