Maryland prosecutors fight to reinstate 'Serial' murder conviction

ANNAPOLIS, Md./NEW YORK (Reuters) - Maryland on Thursday asked the state's top court to reinstate the murder conviction of a man whose guilt was cast into doubt by the "Serial" podcast, dismissing claims his lawyer could have found another alibi witness as "an extraordinary leap."

The man, Adnan Syed, who has been serving a life sentence since 2000, repeatedly tried to appeal his conviction on charges of murdering his former girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, before Chicago public radio station WBEZ's "Serial" uncovered new alibi evidence in 2014.

Syed's current lawyers argued that his initial defense attorney, who died in 2004, did not defend him effectively because she failed to investigate claims that a friend, Asia McClain, saw Syed in a public library around the time that prosecutors said he strangled Lee.

Representing the state, attorney Thiruvendran Vignarajah, dismissed the idea that attorney Cristina Gutierrez should have reached out to McClain because her story conflicted with Syed's account. Interviewing her would have required "an extraordinary leap," Vignarajah said.

Syed's attorney, Cate Stetson, said Gutierrez had lied to her client about contacting McClain.

"Before the trial, Mr. Syed asked his lawyer, 'Did you reach out to Ms. McClain?'" Stetson said. "She lied and said nothing came of it."

McClain said in an affidavit that she saw Syed in Baltimore's Woodlawn Public Library around the time prosecutors say he strangled Lee.

Syed, now 38, was accused of murdering Lee in 1999, when they were both students at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore.

Syed's case re-entered the public eye as the subject of the "Serial" podcast, which has been downloaded tens of millions of times since its 2014 launch.

The podcast raised new evidence through an interview with McClain.

A Baltimore judge in 2016 vacated Syed's conviction, ruling that Gutierrez did not defend him effectively when she failed to investigate McClain's story. That ruling would set the stage for a new trial, which has been delayed by appeals by state prosecutors.

The state Court of Special Appeals upheld the lower court's decision earlier this year.

The state appealed that ruling a second time on the grounds that the lower court was wrong to find that Syed previously had an ineffective defense counsel. Maryland's Court of Appeals, the state's highest judicial body, agreed in July to hear the prosecutors' case.

