You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Marseilles station briefly evacuated, man arrested

World Reuters May 20, 2018 00:06:12 IST

Marseilles station briefly evacuated, man arrested

MARSEILLES, France (Reuters) - French authorities briefly evacuated Marseilles train station on Saturday, as they arrested a man seen behaving suspiciously in the area.

Soldiers had been alerted to him due to the fact that he had a bag containing batteries and electric cables, although the individual denied they were explosive devices, said police.

No further details were immediately available, and the station was subsequently re-opened. France is on high security alert, with more than 240 people killed on French soil over the past three years in attacks launched by Islamist militants or individuals inspired by groups such as Islamic State.

(Reporting by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet, Simon Carraud, Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Peter Graff)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 20, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores