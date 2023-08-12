Mark Zuckerberg on Elon Musk's cage fight claim: 'You'll hear it from me'
The verbal spat started after Zuckerberg launched Threads this July to compete with Musk's Twitter - rebranded as X. Musk accused Zuckerberg of taking many features from his microblogging site for Meta's Threads
Action-reaction gameplay has begun again between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the cage fight. In the latest move, Facebook boss, popularly known as ‘Zuck’ informed internet users that “If he (Musk) ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me.” The 39-year-old took to Meta’s newly launched social networking service Threads to make the key announcement. He captioned the post, “Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.”
Post by @zuckView on Threads
Zuck, a martial arts enthusiast, replied to an earlier post by Musk that gave specifics on the much-anticipated cage duel between the billionaires.
Elon Musk said that the fight will be managed by his and Zuckberberg’s foundations and not the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). UFC is a Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promotion company. Furthermore, the post stated that the livestream would be available on X and Meta.
While elaborating details on the epic location of the fight, he wrote, “Everything in the camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture.”
The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC).
Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.
I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023
He further added, “Everything done will pay respect to Italy’s past and present.” Also, “And all proceeds are directed to veterans” along with “pediatric hospitals in Italy.”
Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023
And all proceeds go to veterans
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023
And pediatric hospitals in Italy
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023
Musk’s push to stream the video live on X comes amidst his efforts to transform the platform into a ‘digital town square’.
In yet another post on Threads, Zuck wrote that he would share further details on the next fight as and when he’s ready.
Post by @zuckView on Threads
One user photoshopped the billionaires’ photos in the ring and captioned it ‘Waiting.’
waiting pic.twitter.com/UsDbiQ0rle
— ً (@dnctway) August 11, 2023
“Please tell me you two will be dressed as gladiators,” asked another user.
Please tell me you two will be dressed as gladiators.
— Styxhexenhammer666 (@Styx666Official) August 11, 2023
A user added, “This is absolutely absurd. Love it.”
This is so perfectly absurd. Love it.
— Matt (@pettiford_matt) August 12, 2023
Reports suggest that the war of words started after Zuckerberg launched Threads this July to compete with Musk’s Twitter (rebranded as X). Musk accused Zuckerberg of taking many features from his microblogging site for Meta’s Threads. Musk released a series of tweets proposing a ‘cage fight’ if Mark Zuckerberg is ready. To which, Zuckerberg responded saying, “Send me the location.”
