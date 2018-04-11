Mark Zuckerberg on Day 2 testimony says his personal data too was sold to 'malicious third parties'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is telling US lawmakers during his testimony on the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal that his Facebook data was included in the personal information sold to "malicious third parties". He also said he believes it is "inevitable" that there will be regulation of his industry.

Facing his second day of questioning from members of Congress on Wednesday, Zuckerberg was answering a question from Rep. Anna Eshoo, a Democrat from California.

Facebook has said that 87 million people's personal data was scooped up when some 270,000 users took a personality quiz and had not just their data, but the data of their friends to be accessed by an outside app. Cambridge Analytica then obtained this data and is said to have used it to try to influence elections around the world.

Lawmakers in both parties have floated possible regulation of Facebook and other social media companies amid privacy scandals and Russian intervention on the platform. It's not clear what that regulation would look like.

Zuckerberg said at a House hearing Wednesday that it is "inevitable that there will be some sort of regulation." But he warned that lawmakers should be careful in what they propose. He noted that larger companies like Facebook have more resources to comply with regulations than small startups.

The US House hearing examining the company's privacy policies and the role Facebook played as Russians intervened in the 2016 election began 10 am EST Wednesday. Zuckerberg testified for around five hours in a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

In that hearing, Zuckerberg apologized several times for Facebook failures and disclosed that his company was "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference.

He also said Facebook was working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users' private data by a data-mining company affiliated with Donald Trump's campaign.

Zuckerberg disclosed Tuesday that his company is "working with" special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian election interference.