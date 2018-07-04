Football world cup 2018

Mark Acklom, one of Britain's 'most wanted fugitives', arrested for pretending to be MI6 spy and swindling woman

World FP Staff Jul 04, 2018 08:38:20 IST

London: A British man has been arrested in Switzerland for allegedly swindling a woman out of her life's savings while pretending be a spy posing as a banker, British authorities said Tuesday.

Mark Acklom, one of UK's most wanted fugitives. Image courtesy: Twitter/@ASPolice

Mark Acklom, 45, is accused of posing as a Swiss banker during a year-long relationship with Carolyn Woods, 61, during which he allegedly tricked her into lending him £850,000 for property development.

She said he told her the banking job was a cover and he was really an agent with Britain's foreign intelligence spy agency MI6, according to a statement from the National Crime Agency.

A Europe-wide manhunt was launched when he disappeared, tracing him first to Spain and then to Switzerland, where he was arrested in Zurich on Saturday night, living under a fake name with his wife and two children.

Acklom is now awaiting extradition to Britain, where he faces charges relating to 20 fraud offences.

A report on the BBC called Acklom one of Britain's "most wanted fugitives". "Acklom thought he could continue to evade capture by moving around Europe but we were determined to locate him and bring him back to this country," Adam Bunting of the Avon and Somerset Police was quoted in the report as saying.

With inputs from AFP


Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 08:38 AM

