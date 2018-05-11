You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Margaret River shooting: Four children, three adults found dead in apparent murder-suicide case in Australia

World AFP May 11, 2018 15:52:05 IST

Sydney: Four children and three adults were found dead Friday at a rural property near the Margaret River wine region in Western Australia, in an apparent murder-suicide with two weapons found nearby.

Police forensics investigate the death of seven people in a suspected murder-suicide in Osmington, Australia. AP

Police forensics investigate the death of seven people in a suspected murder-suicide in Osmington, Australia. AP

Police said they responded to an early-morning phone call and arrived to find a "horrific incident" in the small town of Osmington near the world-renowned wine-growing area south of Perth.

Five bodies were found inside a house and two outside. Homicide detectives were investigating but police were not looking for a suspect — suggesting a murder-suicide although this was not confirmed.

"I can only say at this point in time, we have no information to raise concern about wider public safety issues," Western Australia police commissioner Chris Dawson said.

"We're still yet to make contact with other members of the family so at this point in time, all I'll confirm is that there are four children and three adults that have all been located deceased."

The ages of the children were not released.

Dawson said there appeared to be gunshot wounds, "but I don't want to go further than that as two firearms have been located at the scene".

Mass shootings are not common in Australia, which has strict gun laws. All weapons must be registered, although many arrive illegally from overseas through organised syndicates.

If confirmed as a mass shooting, the incident would be the worst in Australia since a 1996 massacre that left 35 people dead at Port Arthur in Tasmania.

It was believed those who died lived at the property, about 10 minutes drive from Margaret River, a popular tourist destination renowned for its wine, surf and natural beauty.

Felicity Haynes, who lives on a neighbouring property, told broadcaster ABC the family involved were "caring neighbours".

"They were just such lovely people," she said.

"They were a very socially-aware family, doing their best to create a safe community, and that is why it is so shocking to think that could be destroyed so quickly."

Dawson refused to be drawn on who the person was that alerted police, their relationship to the victims or whether they heard gunshots.

"The loss of any life is tragic but four children and three adults, this is a significant tragedy," he said, adding that police and other specialists would be at the scene for several days at least.

"This will be a very large scale and detailed investigation."

Augusta-Margaret River Shire president Pamela Townsend said the incident had impacted everyone in the area.

"It's sending shockwaves through the whole community — we’re all linked in one way or another, every family," she told WA Today.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:52 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores