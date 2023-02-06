Mistakes are a common part of life. But one fisherman’s common error proved to be quite expensive for him. As per reports, the man had pulled into a 7-Eleven for refilling his vehicle. However, in his haste to get the job done, he mistook his rod boat holder for the car’s fuel tank.

This caused the petrol to spill everywhere while the man attempted to fill his vehicle. The spillage continued till the man had used 231 litres of fuel, amounting to AUD $536.76 (Rs 30,700). A video of the incident, which happened in Sydney’s Hills District, was shared on Facebook. In the clip, the fisherman can be heard saying, “Guys don’t make this mistake ever.”

The clip shows that the boat was filled with so much petrol that the fuel started to flow out of it. The fisherman somehow took control of the situation and managed to stop refuelling. The camera then pans to show the amount of petrol used and its worth on the screen of the fuel dispenser.

Have a look at this video here:

The account which had posted this video, went on to share the whole clip. In the full video, it can be seen how the boat has been flooded with petrol. One person can be seen coming to rescue to assist him in dealing with the trouble. He can be heard asking his colleagues to call the police.

The video received a wide range of comments from the viewers. A user sarcastically wrote, “And it took 231 litres to realise!” Some users confirmed that it has happened with them as well before. An account said that her partner did this years ago with his Kevlacat, but realised after nearly 50 cents and not $500. One person wrote, “Expensive mistake”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.