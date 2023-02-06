Manpower lost, Russia recruiting women prisoners to fight war, claims Ukraine military

Kyiv: Amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Kyiv has now alleged that Moscow is forcing women from parts of occupied region in Ukraine into enlisting in its army to replenish numbers for human wave attacks.

50 women recruited

According to a statement by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia had throughout the last week “recruited about 50 people from the women’s correctional colony in the city of Snizhne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region”, and sent them to the territory of Russian Federation for training.

UK Ministry suggests Russia out of soldiers

As per a report in Express.co.uk, the move comes after the UK Ministry of Defence suggesting that Russia was running out of soldiers to use in “human wave attacks” from Russian prison recruits.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in December said that 28 Russian women had been drafted and sent for training to compensate for losses of units in the 1st Army Corps.

Wagner Group says losses growing

Meanwhile, a Russian source, within the mercenary Wagner Group shared that as a result of suicidal tactics of its squads, losses were growing while progress slowed.

While, women are not usually sent to the frontline by Russia, the new development comes, after Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said that Russia is preparing for ‘maximum escalation’ of the war in the coming weeks.

Female graduates from the Krasnodar Military Aviation Academy

Last year, in September, Putin had ordered a partial mobilisation of troops after months of setbacks, and at that time, Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu had said the country would draft 300,000 reservists to support its military campaign. While reports, suggested this proved difficult for the country, in October, pictures released by the Russian Ministry of Defence, showed female graduates from the Krasnodar Military Aviation Academy – a first for women being permitted to fly in Russian air force since World War II.

Ukraine, on its part is expecting a three pronged attack from the north, south and east of the country to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the war on 24 February.

