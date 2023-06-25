Security forces faced a confrontation with a mob, led by women, in Itham village, Imphal East. The village was cordoned off as a dozen members of the militant group Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were hiding there.

In a prudent decision, the Army chose not to endanger civilian lives and withdrew from the area, taking with them the seized weapons and ammunition, according to officials.

The KYKL, a Meitei militant group, had been involved in various attacks, including the 2015 ambush of the 6 Dogra unit, as reported.

The stand-off in Itham lasted throughout Saturday and concluded when the operational commander made a mature decision considering the sensitivity of using force against a large and angry mob, primarily comprised of women, to avoid potential casualties.

Among those taking refuge in the village was Moirangthem Tamba, also known as Uttam, a wanted terrorist who may have played a key role in the Dogra ambush tragedy, stated officials.

According to reports, a mob of approximately 1,500 people, led by women, surrounded the Army column and prevented them from proceeding with the operation, sources revealed. Despite repeated appeals to allow the security forces to carry out their operation within the bounds of the law, the aggressive mob remained unyielding.

The Army’s decision to withdraw was made with the intention of avoiding collateral damage amidst the ongoing unrest in Manipur.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has already claimed the lives of over 100 individuals. The clashes initially erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis constitute around 53% of Manipur’s population, mainly residing in the Imphal Valley, while the Nagas and Kukis, the tribal communities, make up approximately 40% of the population and primarily reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

