Venice (Los Angeles): A man broke into a house here allegedly with a sword and refused to leave leading to a dramatic face-off between him and an LAPD SWAT team on Monday, agencies reported.

Marcia Davalos, the homeowner told reporters that she was terrified after discovering a man she didn’t recognise inside her house as she returned home.

“He said it was his place,” she explained.

“The minute I walked in I was like ‘What are you doing here and he was like I live here and I was like no you don’t. You do not reside here.'” Davalos called the cops around 12:25 pm, shortly after this pretty weird yet terrifying encounter.

In a video Davalos sent to police, the suspect appeared to be armed with a knife and sword.

The weapons prompted a massive response from the LAPD, which included a SWAT team, air support, and even a robot.

As per the reports, police used the robot to evaluate the situation following a nearly four-hour standoff.

The cops even hurled tear gas bombs inside the house to get the suspect out. However, it turned out that he was in the bathroom taking a shower from where he was caught, shortly before 4:30 pm.

He surrendered to police while wearing only a towel.

Davalos claims the suspect trashed her house before fleeing.

“He ripped it up,” she explained. “There’s a lot of garbage in there.”

Although police are unsure whether the suspect was homeless, residents have reported seeing him sleeping on patios in recent weeks.

“It’s just sad,” Davalos explained. “It’s so sad that the community has to put up with this kind of thing. It shouldn’t happen, it shouldn’t happen,” she said.

Blocks of nearby Abbot Kinney Boulevard were closed off as the entire ordeal played out.

