Man watches child porn as he was 'bored' with Covid isolation, jailed

Singapore City: A Thailand man has been jailed in Singapore after child porn clips were found in his possession. The man, 28-year-old Randy Rosigit said he ‘grew curious’ about child pornography while he was bored as he had to stay home for long periods amid Covid-19. Randy turned to child pornography frequently, even watching child abuse material, where several of the children depicted were below the age of 10.

Rosigit gets jail term

Rosigit, on Monday, was sentenced to six weeks in jail after pleading guilty to one charge of possessing or gaining access to child abuse material, as per a report in South China Morning Post. Two other charges were taken into consideration.

As per the report, the court heard that Rosigit grew curious about child pornography in 2020 and turned to the dark web to catch more material. He subsequently used bitcoin to access child porn website but he failed to gain login details.

Rosigit joined Telegram

Back in June 2021, Rosigit joined a group chat on instant messaging mobile application Telegram, where users shared pornography, including child abuse material. Despite knowing the kind of content that the online group shared, he stayed in the chat and even downloaded some material.

Police raids Rosigit’s apartment

The police, subsequently, raided Rosigit’s home in Upper Serangoon View on 22 October, 2021, after receiving information about him, where they found a total of 119 obscene videos that did not involve children.

However, two still images and six videos of child pornography were found in Rosigit’s possession. The clips depicted girls between the age of six and 14.

