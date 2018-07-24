Man tries to stab soldier near Canadian Parliament: newspaper

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A man tried to stab a soldier taking part in a ceremony on Parliament Hill in the Canadian capital Ottawa on Monday but was arrested without doing any harm, the Ottawa Citizen newspaper said, citing a defence ministry spokesman.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation. The reported attack happened the day after a gunman shot dead two people in Toronto, Canada's largest city.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.