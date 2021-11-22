Man tries to catch cockroach in train using water bottle; watch viral video here

In the footage, a man is recorded trying to catch a cockroach using a bottle while travelling inside a train. As he gets closer to the insect, it starts to fly while others around the man or in the train scream

To instantly get fame and recognition, people on social media are usually found doing unusual things and at times, they do end up grabbing a lot of attention. One such recent incident that made headlines is where a man is desperately seen catching a cockroach with a water bottle in a moving train while the rest of the passengers look scared and in disbelief.

When it comes to killing a cockroach, many people act brave until it starts to fly and that is when the real courage or bravery is seen! This is what has happened in the hilarious video that has also left people scared after watching.

“He tried to catch a roach with a water bottle and it took flight,” reads the caption to the video. This clip was shared on an Instagram page titled as Subway Creatures.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CWDzTY5gTFb/?

In the footage, a man is recorded trying to catch a cockroach using a bottle while travelling inside a train. As he gets closer to the insect, it starts to fly while others around the man or in the train scream. There are few who are also seen making a video of it and capturing the reaction of the passengers.

According to a Hindustan Times report, this video was shared a few days ago on 9 November. Since being posted online, this clip has amassed nearly 8.2 lakh views and is still counting along with 35 thousand likes. Along with the increasing views, there are numerous comments that have also caught people’s attention.

One user wrote that the scary moment in the train was his worst nightmare while another stated that the man has Steve Irwin’s spirit in him. Few also joked asserting that they would have jumped off the train in two seconds if such an incident would have happened in front of them. meanwhile, there were many who laughed over people’s reaction in the train.

In another incident that went viral recently, a man found a cockroach in his son's plate while they were eating out in a restaurant in China.

Let us know your thoughts on the video also in such a situation taking place.