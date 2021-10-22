Man steals journalist's phone during live broadcast in Egypt; shows face to thousands watching

In widely shared footage of the incident, the man can be seen snatching the reporter’s phone as he was reporting live on an earthquake

In an unusual case, a man stole a journalist’s phone straight from his hands during a live broadcast in Egypt. After snatching the phone, the thief fled from the scene on a motorcycle.

The journalist named Mahmoud Ragheb works for a news site Youm7. The incident happened when he was filming the aftermath of an earthquake from the streets of Cairo. As he went live, a man on a motorbike came towards him, seized his phone, and sped past. Ragheb did not know how to react and stood shell-shocked.

The alleged thief unknowingly broadcast and filmed his face to thousands of viewers who were watching the incident live. While doing so, the thief fled from the scene casually as he smoked a cigarette.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/M49828376Yasmin/status/1450439435175305220?s=20

Soon after snatching the phone, the thief was seen looking behind, which got recorded instantly. There were more than 20,000 people who were watching the live stream at that moment, the Guardian stated. Soon after, the footage of the incident went viral on social media and the suspect (thief) was later arrested. So far, his identity has not been disclosed by the officials.

https://twitter.com/youm7/status/1450608141964619781?s=20

As per a local media report, this incident took place in Shubra Al-Khaimah city on a bridge. As the journalist was moving with the phone in his hand, along the side of the bridge, the thief suddenly came from behind, snatched his phone, and sped away.

Currently, the video of the incident has been shared more than 18,000 times on Facebook and viewed over seven million times. Many teased and ridiculed the thief for being clueless about the phone camera rolling. While others mocked him for looking back when the whole world was watching him going live.