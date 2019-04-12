Man stabbed to death in Warsaw, police make arrest

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish police on Thursday detained one man in central Warsaw after another died of stab wounds, but there was no suspicion of a terrorist motive or further danger to citizens, a spokeswoman said.

Police were informed at 6:55 p.m. (1655 GMT) that a man was lying bloodied on a street in central Warsaw, but paramedics were unable to revive him.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

