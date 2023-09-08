Man reports 'massacre' in UK cafe, turns out to be yoga session

A yoga session had an unexpected interruption in UK when the police were summoned by a concerned member of the public who reported a “massacre” after spotting multiple individuals lying on the ground.

The yoga enthusiasts had gathered at the Seascape cafe, situated within the North Sea observatory in Chapel St Leonards, Skegness, Lincolnshire, for their meditation session when law enforcement officers arrived on Wednesday evening.

Taking to Facebook, the cafe informed its followers that an individual had reported a “massacre” upon witnessing people on the floor within the establishment. Their post read: “If anyone heard the flurry of police sirens in Chapel St Leonards at 9.30 pm last night, then please rest assured…

“They were en route to the observatory after someone reported a massacre in our premises, having observed several individuals lying on the floor… which actually turned out to be the yoga class engaged in meditation.

“We extend our gratitude to the Lincolnshire police for their swift response. We can only imagine what thoughts raced through their minds during their journey.”

The cafe routinely hosts evening yoga sessions. Their Facebook update also clarified, “We are not associated with any eccentric cults or peculiar clubs.

“In the end, this situation had a positive outcome, and we are, of course, appreciative.”

The North Sea observatory boasts large, triangular windows overlooking the sea. According to a Facebook post on the cafe’s page, the venue conducts New Moon yoga sessions on Wednesdays from 7.30 pm to 9 pm, inviting participants to “immerse themselves in the lunar cycle.” Images in the post depict yoga mats near the windows.

Lincolnshire police, in communication with the PA news agency, confirmed that the call, made at 8.56 pm, was prompted by “well-intentioned” concerns. A spokesperson stated to PA, “A call was placed due to worries about the occupants of the North Sea observatory in Chapel St Leonards.

“Officers responded, and we are pleased to report that everyone was safe and sound.”