Man killed as fight on California Metro train turns fatal in Hawthorne

A fight on a Metro train in Hawthorne, California, took a bad turn on Wednesday evening, when a man was fatally stabbed, according to police.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a stabbing on the Metro Green Line near the intersection of W. 120th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard, just before 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

When the police arrived, they found a man on the train, between 20 and 25 years of age, who was suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries.

The suspect, a man aged between 35 and 40, was detained at the scene and transported to the hospital to be treated for apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

A preliminary investigation found the victim and suspect got into a physical altercation on the train. As the two scuffled, the victim pulled out a handgun and shot the attacker as the suspect started to stab him.

The suspect then got off the train and was taken into custody by the police.

According to the police, there are not any outstanding suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.