You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Man in Philadelphia police shooting gets up to 97 years in prison

World Reuters May 15, 2018 00:07:29 IST

Man in Philadelphia police shooting gets up to 97 years in prison

(Reuters) - A man who shot and badly wounded a Philadelphia police officer in what he said was an ambush inspired by Islamic State militants was sentenced to between 48-1/2 and 97 years in prison on Monday, prosecutors said.

Edward Archer approached Jesse Hartnett, who was sat in his police car at the time, shortly before midnight on Jan. 7, 2016, and fired a handgun 11 times, hitting the officer three times in the arm.

In February, a jury found Archer, 33, guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault, among other charges.

Police said Archer confessed to the ambush, which was captured on surveillance video, as an act of allegiance to the Islamic State militant group. Investigators found no evidence of ties to the group and did not charge him with terrorism-related crimes.

Archer received the maximum possible sentence on Friday in Philadelphia's Court of Common Pleas, which the city's district attorney's office had said was necessary because there were no mitigating circumstances and because of the impact on Hartnett's health and career.

Hartnett had multiple surgeries on his arm to fix a severed major artery and a shattered elbow, prosecutors said, but had permanent damage and is unlikely to be able to return to policing.

Despite the bullet wounds, Hartnett was able to get out of his car and chase Archer, shooting him once in the buttocks. Two other nearby officers were then able to arrest Archer.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores