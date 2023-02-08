When travelling by flight, we often prefer to take window seats to enjoy the outside view throughout the journey. While airlines randomly allot window seats to people during booking, some passengers voluntarily pay extra money to get a seat beside the window. However, this turned out to be an absurd situation recently after a British Airways passenger ended up with a ‘windowless’ seat even after he paid extra for a window seat. Sharing his ordeal on Twitter, the passenger named Anirudh Mittal shared a picture of the seat that he got on the flight. With well-placed windows in the front and also in the back, the seat booked by the user clearly had no windows.

Mittal who was on his way to Heathrow wanted to watch the amazing visuals while landing at the airport and that is why he paid extra for the window seat. However, to his disappointment, the airline booked a seat against his wishes.

I paid extra for a right side window seat because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land into Heathrow.@British_Airways where’s my window yo? pic.twitter.com/2EBYlweAfW — Anirudh Mittal (@dhumchikdish) February 5, 2023

Questioning British Airways about the blunder, the user wrote, “I paid extra for a right-side window seat because it’s supposed to be beautiful when you land at Heathrow. @BritishAirways where’s my window yo?”

Reacting to his posts, several social media users posted hilarious comments. Some also shared their own similar experiences after getting ‘windowless’ seats on flights.

A user wrote, “Brits and their old habits of stealing”, while another user wrote, “It’s a plane made by Apple. No windows.”

“When the probability is 1% of not getting a window seat and you fall under that 1% only,” a third user commented. “Maybe they didn’t know you’re a Windows user?”, another person wrote.

Notably, this is the first time when such things have happened. Earlier, a man who took a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Dublin shelled out extra money for what he thought would be a window seat, however, ended up with a seat next to the cabin’s casing that had a window just one row behind.

