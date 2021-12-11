Man from Brazil flies helicopter made from scrapped cars; watch viral clip here

As per earlier reports, it was believed that the chopper in the viral video was built by Genesis Gomes, who had a parked aircraft outside his residence. The passionate aviator always wanted to ride a helicopter and decided to build his own for that purpose

In a video that has gone viral recently, a Brazilian man was seen flying a helicopter built from parts of scrapped cars. The clip, which was shot in Rio Grande do Norte, shows the man flying his chopper, while local people watch in awe.

According to news reports, the chopper was reportedly powered by the engine of a Volkswagen Beetle. As per reports, the aircraft’s engine also has motorcycle, truck, car and bicycle parts in it.

As per earlier reports, it was believed that the chopper in the viral video was built by Genesis Gomes, who had a parked aircraft outside his residence. The passionate aviator always wanted to ride a helicopter and decided to build his own for that purpose. However, Gomes later clarified that the helicopter in the video belongs to a friend.

In the video, Gomes is seen taking the aircraft on the road smoothly that he uses as a runway. After taking the helicopter to some distance, Gomes flies his aircraft while people witness the amazing sight standing below.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/-eIvIr7xGto

“It was the first time. We flew over the city of João Dias very high. It was really good. All materials purchased in scrap metal,” he said. The flight in the city of Paraíba, as per reports, at an aviation event where Gomes was invited to exhibit the aircraft. Gomes said while the ride was thrilling, he still hopes to build, and fly, his own helicopter someday.

This is not the first time, when anyone has built something from parts of scrapped cars. A Russian mechanic recently made a flame-throwing machine from a car. Identified as Vahan Mikaelyan, the mechanic worked on a model of the VAZ-2106 Zhiguli created an improvised 'dragon'. Mikaelyan has often given strange twists to cars. Earlier to this, the Russian mechanic had modified a vehicle to look like a giant spider. To make it look like a giant insect, he added limbs to a Lada car and created a massive version of a moving spider.