Sometimes having a 'blast' can have serious consequences. A man was fined $620 for hosting an 'explosive' gender reveal party that was heard by people in two states in the United States.

Anthony Spinelli of Kingston, New Hampshire, was fined the amount as a part of a plea deal. Spinelli pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct. The majority of the fine imposed on Spinelli would be suspended for a year, as long as he remains on good behaviour, according to the court.

Residents had complained of a loud explosion to local police in April this year. On investigating the source of the blast, the police found that it was coming from a quarry. They found a group there having a gender reveal party with explosives.

Spinelli had hosted the party. The explosive used in his party was around 36 kilograms of Tannerite, according to local police. The substance is usually sold over the counter for firearms practice. The quarry had been chosen since it was thought it would be a safe area for detonating the Tannerite.

A video captured at the time of explosion shows a house shaking from the impact of the blast. The sound of the explosion can also be heard in the clip. Watch the video here:

People several towns over in New Hampshire and Massachusetts reported hearing the blast. Many called the blast "ridiculous" and "over the top". Several reported that photos hanging on their walls fell due to the impact. No persons were injured due to the explosion. The Kingston police commented on the verdict saying that “the charge and the disposition were appropriate,” based on the investigation and facts.