In one of the biggest surprises of his life, an Australian man cracked a major jackpot after discovering a whopping 4.6 kg rock containing gold worth nearly $1,60,000 in a Victorian gold field. The man who doesn’t wishes to be named went merely with a metal detector for the expedition in Victoria’s “Golden Triangle” area, also known as Goldfields, and came in with the gold! While he was initially unsure about the price of his possession, he took it to a prospecting shop and then was informed by Darren Kamp, a prospecting equipment retailer and expert about the same.

As reported by the Independent, Kamp was in disbelief when he first saw the rock with the man. As the discoverer asked him whether the rock would fetch him at least $10,000, Kamp responded with a more surprising and said, “Try $100,000.” Kamp also noted that it was the “biggest” he saw in his 43-year career.

“He pulled this rock out of his backpack and as he dropped it in my hand he said, ‘Do you think there’s $10,000 worth in it?” Kamp said.

“I’ve been prospecting for 43 years. And I haven’t seen a specimen in this amount of gold in my 43 years of prospecting. Maybe in the 1850s there were probably a few found, but in today’s terms it’s very rare,” he added.

Speaking about Victoria’s ‘Golden Triangle’ area, it is located in north central Victoria and stretches between Ballarat, Bendigo, and St Arnaud. Earlier in 1869, a 72-kg gold nugget was found also in the same area near Moliagul. Named the “Welcome Stranger”, the nugget was said to be the largest in the world and had to be broken into pieces to weigh it.

It is known for witnessing gold rushes for centuries now. People still now flock to the area with a metal detector, hoping to strike gold someday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.