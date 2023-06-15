Ever heard of somebody faking his own death? In a bizarre incident, David Baerten, a Belgian TikToker staged his own death and arrived at the burial in a helicopter to shock his loved ones. He pulled the elaborate “prank” to teach his family a lesson about staying in touch with one another. As per a report by The Independent, Baerten, who posts on TikTok under Ragnar le Fou, told French chat show Touche Pas a Mon Poste (TPMP) that he took part in the stunt because he felt ‘unappreciated’ by some of his family members.

The ‘prank’

With a film crew recording the scene, David, 45, arrived at his own funeral in a helicopter. The video was posted by TikTok user Thomas Faut, who apparently attended the ceremony.

It showed mourners watching as the helicopter landed in a field and a door opened. The scene was then interrupted by a clip showing people swarming around Baerten, with others coming towards him to hug and greet him.

According to The Times, Baerten felt “hurt” because he was “never invited to anything” by his family. He added: “Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated. That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them.” But later, he also confessed about carrying the stunt on the TPMP chat show.

Bereaved family and friends

In another video uploaded by Thomas, a relative embraced Baerten as he cried. He added: “You got us, I swear I was crying and then I had the shock, buddy we love you very much.”

The Sun reported that one of his daughters initiated the mourning messages on the app before the ceremony near Liege in Belgium. She wrote: “Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you. Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you.”

Family members and friends dressed in black attended the ‘fake’ funeral. They waited for the ceremony to begin before being welcomed by the ‘fake’ deceased, who emerged alive.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.