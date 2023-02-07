A dream holiday turned out to be a complete disaster after a New Yorker ended up reaching a different ‘Sidney’ instead of his original destination i.e, Sydney in Australia. According to a media report, the US-based man Kingsley Burnett had planned a holiday to the sunny beaches of Sydney in Australia, however, mistakenly booked tickets for Sidney, a small town in the US state of Montana.

Blaming the similar airport codes for the confusion, the man mentioned that he realised his mistake when he saw snow-capped mountains instead of sunny beaches. While we do feel bad for the man, the entire confusion has caught the internet’s attention.

What exactly happened?

According to The Straits Times, Kingsley Burnett who was looking for cheaper flight options got confused by the acronyms of the cities as SYD is used for Australia, while SDY is used to refer to the eastern Montana city. Surprised by the cheap airfares, he didn’t pay much attention to the final destination and ended up booking a ticket for the Montana city.

“I saw a mountain top covered in white snow… At that point, I knew I was in trouble”, he said further adding that his concerns were confirmed once he reached Billings, a small city in Montana where another flight would take him to ‘Sidney’. Eventually, with no options left, Burnett had to check in at a local hotel before taking his return flight.

“It’s a matter of acronyms. The S-Y-D as opposed to S-D-Y. Somebody has to fix that”, the 62-year-old said while explaining the reason behind the confusion. He further added that the hotel manager also revealed that something like this has happened before in the past when another guest heading for Sydney in Australia mistakenly caught a flight to Sidney.

Speaking about both the cities, Sydney and Sidney are separated by seven time zones and also require different flight charges. While flights from New York to Sidney merely cost around $500, flights to Sydney would cost something around $2,000. However, Burnett who was running tight on his budget didn’t notice this huge difference and got carried away.

