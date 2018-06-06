You are here:
Man dies after bus of Chinese tourists crashes in Canada

TORONTO (Reuters) - A 54-year-old Chinese man died and four other people were in life-threatening condition on Tuesday, a day after a bus full of Chinese tourists crashed into a rock embankment on one of Canada's busiest highways, police said.

A police spokeswoman would not say what caused the crash, which sent 24 people to the hospital, saying it was under investigation.

The bus, which began its tour in Washington, DC, was on its way west to Toronto from Ottawa, Canada's capital, when it crashed, Aiden Liang, manager of operator Union Tour Express, told Reuters by phone.

The Peabody, Massachusetts-based company has been in operation for four years and never had an accident, Liang said.

All passengers on the bus were Chinese citizens, according to the Chinese embassy in Ottawa.

