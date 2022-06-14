Man deadlifts 129.50 kg weight with one finger for 8 seconds, hits Guinness World Record

Keeler, who is 48 now, has been strength training for the past 4 years. During one of his strength training sessions with his training partner, he found out that his lifting ability was far above the norm and could possibly break a record.

Holding 129.5 kg of weight on one finger seems impossible right? Kent-based martial artist Steve Keeler has made it possible as he recently deadlifted over 120 kg weight for eight seconds to create a Guinness World Record.

Over 120 kilograms lifted with just the middle finger https://t.co/wCVywqV1hS — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 11, 2022

Steve showed his incredible strength as he lifted more than 120 kg with one finger, surrounded by audience who cheered for him.

In the presence of several witnesses, the martial artist lifted six iron weight discs at the same time, out of which the smaller one measured roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg while three of them measured a little over 25 kg each and one weighed 26 kg.

It so happened that while playing about with some weights, the 48-year-old lifted a set with only his middle finger. After this, he decided to check the current Guinness World Records title.

He discovered that the previous record was broken by the Armenian Benik Israyelyan and was unbeaten for 10 years and was only 50 kg more than he had already lifted.

With an aim to beat the current record and being aware of the potential risks of lifting so much weight using only one finger, he began training for an official attempt and started to further strengthen his bones and build a resistance.

The previous record holder, Benik Israyelyan lifted 116.90 kg with his right middle finger in the year 2011.

The following year, Benik decided to give it another attempt when he improved his own record as he managed to achieve the incredible weight of 121.70 kg, a result that had remained unbeaten until Keeler broke it.