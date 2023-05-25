Charlotte Von Schedvin and PK Mahanandia fell in love at first sight. Schedvin, 19, made an exquisite journey from Sweden to India after hearing about Mahanandia’s art. The journey took 22 days, crossing Europe, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan- to reach India from Sweden, to get a portrait made by the artist. In 1975, the duo first met on a winter evening in Delhi.

Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia, an art student at Delhi’s College of Art, was a small but brilliant figure. He was just making the grade as an artist. But he enjoyed a good reputation as a sketch artist in the local press.

As reported by BBC, Schedvin was intrigued by his promise to “make a portrait in 10 minutes.” Several newspapers wrote about his art in the 1970s. He also painted portraits of politicians, including BD Jatti, the then acting Indian president.

As luck would have it, they both fell for each other. While Mahanandia appreciated her beauty, Schedvin fell for his simplicity.

“It was an inner voice that said to me that she was the one. During our first meeting we were drawn to each other like magnets. It was love at first sight,” Mahanandia told BBC.

The two soon exchanged vows but Charlotte had to return to Sweden and unfortunately, Pradyumna could not accompany her. They kept in touch through letters for more than a year.

The budding love story

An epic bicycle journey from India to Europe followed. In January 1977, the artist made a major decision. He decided to sell all of his belongings, buy a bicycle and take a journey from India to Sweden.

Mahanandia told BBC, “Art came to my rescue. I made portraits of people and some gave me money, while others gave me food and shelter.” He added, “I think love is the universal language and people understand that.”

It took him 4 months and 3 weeks, for which he cycled around 70 km (44 miles) every day.

As fate had it, he was reunited with his love. It took several cultural shocks and a great deal of effort to impress Schedvin’s parents before the two got officially married in Sweden.

The artist continues to live in Sweden with his wife Charlotte and their two children.

