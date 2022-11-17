Road rage cases have become quite common in various parts of the world. No matter where people live, such cases have been rising drastically, especially among motorists and four-wheeler drivers who get into heated arguments and exhibit aggressive behaviour in public. One such incident has recently come up from London’s Kilburn High Road where a dramatic episode unfolded as an SUV driver ran his vehicle over another person’s expensive bike after a ‘verbal dispute’.

A video of the same has been widely shared on the internet where both parties can be seen getting into a heated argument over a certain matter.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)



The video shows the cyclist standing in the way of the SUV at the Kilburn High Road junction and further speaking to someone on the phone, possibly with the cops. It is moments after this when the four-wheeler suddenly surges forward to crush the bike under its wheels, leaving the cyclist shocked and forcing him to jump out of the way.

While onlookers gasped and started yelling at the SUV driver, the cyclist can also be seen complaining over the phone.

As reported by ABC News, the footage was shot a moment after a ‘verbal dispute’ broke out between the driver and the cyclist. The police later took cognizance of the matter and made the parties reconcile. As informed by the police, while the driver agreed to pay compensation to the cyclist for his damages, the matter was “concluded by way of a community resolution order.” Luckily, no injuries were reported.

In the meantime, the video did grab the attention of many on social media. One user criticised the cyclist and wrote, “Idk why people stand in front of cars… stupid move if the driver is unstable”, while another person commented, “Dude was trying to run over another person. How is this not attempted murder or aggravated assault?” Some also asked for the entire video of the incident.