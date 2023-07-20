Man cries non-stop for 7 days to bag Guinness World Record, turns blind temporarily

In attempts to create records and go down in history, people across the world do all sorts of unique actions to get their names into record books. Eyeing a slot in the Guinness Book of World Records, a man in Nigeria forced himself to cry for seven days non-stop leading to temporary blindness.

According to a BBC report, Tembu Ebere lost partial vision as he tried to cry non-stop for a whole week in a tear-shedding world record attempt. Following the attempt, he suffered headaches, a swollen face, and puffy eyes before going partially blind for nearly 45 minutes.

“I had to restrategize and reduce my wailing,” Ebere told the outlet, adding that he was determined to complete his tear-jerker — even though he has not applied to GWR so it would not count.

However, he isn’t the only record-breaker in the West African nation, with many Nigerians attempting to break several other records.

In a separate incident, a chef called Hilda Baci in May attempted to cook continuously for 100 hours to “put Nigerian cuisine on the global map”. Celebrities and even the country’s vice president cheered her on, and flooded ​the official website guinnessworldrecords.com, which crashed for two days following the deluge of wishes, the Telegraph reported.

The 26-year-old managed to cook for 93 hours and 11 minutes and managed to break a previous cooking marathon record set in India in 2019.

Another schoolteacher, John Obot, ​told the BBC he will try to spend 140 hours reading classic literature aloud in September. “The motivation is to promote reading culture in Nigeria,’” the school teacher, who says he wanted to attempt a ‘record that is meaningful’, said.

Farominiyi Kemi, who attempted to make the most puff-puffs, a local desert, twice said, “Nigerians are funny people and we tend to ride on the wave of whatever is happening at the moment. In less than three months the craze would die down.”

GWR has urged Nigerians to be careful with their crazy attempts and advised people to register or risk their records not being recognized.