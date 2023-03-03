Not everyone manages to become a millionaire in their early 20s. However, there are a few young people around the world who have managed to decode the secret to success and are already raking in millions. One such man is a 26-year-old entrepreneur who is earning approximately $100,000 per month and is living the life of his dreams. However, there’s a catch. While Zurich-based businessman, Giuseppe Fiorentino can buy almost every expensive and fancy item in the world, he cannot share his achievement with family members, fearing that they might disown him. This might sound a little strange, but it’s the truth.

In a report published by the Mirror, Giuseppe, who hails from Sicily, settled down in Switzerland years ago with his family after they escaped their home country due to the fear of the rising crime rate and mafia. His parents still fear their son might get involved in criminal activities. Giuseppe states that his wealth is incomprehensible to his family, further adding that “they would never understand and instead think that I am involved in some kind of criminal activity.”

“I can’t tell them the truth. They would never understand as they have never heard of reselling goods for profit. They do know me and think that I am a good person, but as soon as I reveal my earnings, they would believe that I am doing some criminal activities,” he said.

Further explaining the reason behind the decision of keeping his income under wraps, Giuseppe said that as southern Italy is very poor and the only rich people belong in the mafia, anyone having luxury items gives out an image of being a part of a gang.

“I cannot share this side of my life with some of my Italian family members, because I’m scared that they would disown me. No matter how hard I try to convince them that I am an entrepreneur who has made his money through blood, sweat, and tears, they’d still think I was in the mafia,” he added.

He also added that with most of his family members being older, they don’t have access to the internet, thus leaving them with little chance to learn about his successes online.

About Giuseppe Fiorentino’s business

Speaking about his income source, Giuseppe runs his own business- 3CC Group AG, a company that offers e-commerce training. He began working as an independent entrepreneur at the age of 23 and has not looked back since.

While he has a passion for high-end cars and designer goods, the businessman also invests in luxury travelling and often goes on holidays to Dubai, South Africa, and Egypt. His Instagram handle is an avid proof of his extravagant lifestyle.

