In a shocking case from Florida’s Port Charlotte, a young man lost his arm after he was attacked by an alligator near Fort Myers last weekend. According to a Daily Mail report, the man identified as 23-year-old Jordan Rivera fell into the pond in the early hours of Sunday following which he was attacked by the 10 feet alligator. The incident took place outside the Banditos bar in Port Charlotte when Rivera came out to relieve himself, considering a long queue in the restroom. Upon hearing his scream, people rushed to the spot and pulled him out of the matter, before rushing him to the hospital.

In a statement issued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator which measured 10.5 feet was later retrieved from the pond and then euthanised.

Meanwhile, the young man who was transported to the hospital in a helicopter had to undergo major surgery, following which he lost one of his arms. Speaking on the same, Rivera said that he doesn’t remember anything after falling into the river. “As I was going over there something happened where I either tripped or the ground below me just went down. I ended up in the water. And that’s literally the last thing I remember,” he said.

The next time Rivera opened his eyes, he was in the hospital and had his arm amputated.

While the matter is presently being investigated, an eye-witness named Manny Hidalgo spoke to The Daily Sun and recalled the incident. Mentioning that the victim was in the water when he found him, Hidalgo said, “He was yelling and swimming toward the shoreline when I saw him. I immediately ran and dragged him up onto the sand as I was scared to get close to the water because it was dark out.”

“I don’t know if it was a mama gator trying to save her young baby, or a daddy gator was trying to feed his family, but the guy was very lucky,” he added.

