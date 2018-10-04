Man arrested in Utah over ricin mailed to Pentagon, Trump: report

(Reuters) - A man was arrested in Logan, Utah on Wednesday in an investigation into envelopes filled with ricin, a poison, mailed to Pentagon officials and President Donald Trump, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Local police did not identify the man, the newspaper said. A Federal Bureau of Investigation official in Salt Lake City referred Reuters to a statement sent to local media saying the FBI was investigating "potentially hazardous chemicals" in Logan, which is about 66 miles (106 km) north of Salt Lake City.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area, the FBI statement said, according to KSL TV in Logan.

"No wider threat to public safety exists at this time," KSL quoted the FBI as saying.

The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it had received mail suspected of containing ricin, including an envelope that a U.S. official said was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

The U.S. Secret Service said it was investigating a "suspicious envelope" addressed to Trump that was received on Monday, though it never entered the White House.

(Reporting By Steve Gorman; Writing by Andrew Hay; editing by Cynthia Osterman)

