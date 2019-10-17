Man arrested in Dutch farmhouse case faces unlawful detention charge -prosecutors

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A 58-year-old man will appear before a judge in the Netherlands on Thursday on charges of unlawful deprivation of freedom and harming others' health, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The man, who has not been publicly identified by law enforcement officials, was arrested after six members of a family were found locked away in a secret room in a farmhouse after apparently living in isolation for nine years.

