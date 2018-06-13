Man arrested after hostage incident in Paris - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - Police rescued two hostages and arrested a man at a small business in central Paris on Tuesday after he demanded to be put in touch with the Iranian Embassy to deliver a message to the French government, authorities said.

"The individual has been arrested and the hostages are out of danger," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Twitter.

There were no immediate details on the age, appearance or nationality of the hostage taker. "His demands were really vague and incoherent," said an interior ministry official. "The negotiator had difficulty understanding."

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Lucien Libert, Noemie Olive; writing by John Irish, Editing by Leigh Thomas and Mark Heinrich)

