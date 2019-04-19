You are here:
Mali government resigns after massacre, insecurity

World Reuters Apr 19, 2019 05:06:40 IST

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali's Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and his whole government resigned on Thursday, four weeks after a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by an ethnic vigilante group shocked the nation.

"The President accepts the resignation of the prime minister and that of the members of government," a statement from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's office said.

(Reporting by Maimouna Moro; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Sandra Maler)

