You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Malaysia's Najib says to take short break, follows reports he may leave for Jakarta

World Reuters May 12, 2018 07:05:13 IST

Malaysia's Najib says to take short break, follows reports he may leave for Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Twitter that he would take a short break to spend time with his family, hours after reports that his names was on the flight manifest of a private jet scheduled to leave for Jakarta on Saturday morning.

The manifest of the jet, which is scheduled to fly from an airport near Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital at 10:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), names Najib and his wife as passengers, two sources and two media reports said earlier.

"After over four decades in politics and the recent election campaign, which was regrettably personal and perhaps the most intense in Malaysian history, I will take a short break to spend time with my family whom I have not seen enough of in recent years," Najib said on Twitter.

Najib lost to former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad in this week's elections. The new prime minister has vowed to investigate a multi-billion-dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), which was founded by Najib.

Najib has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with 1MDB.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by John Chalmers)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores