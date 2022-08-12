In the video, it can be seen that the man puts a vaping device in the mouth of the baby several times playfully. And the woman is laughing and saying 'pecah rekod, ah (breaking record, ah)'

In a reckless act in Bandar Baru Uda in Malaysia, a man has been caught putting a vape in the mouth of a baby on camera. It has led to the arrest of the man after the video went viral, and caused online outrage. According to Malaysian English newspaper, The Star, the suspect is a friend of the baby’s aunt and works as a burger seller. The incident happened last Saturday at around 3 PM when the 23-year-old accused was having a meal with the baby’s aunt and mother in Bandar Baru Uda. In the video, it can be seen that the man puts a vaping device in the mouth of the baby several times playfully. And the woman is laughing and saying “pecah rekod, ah (breaking record, ah)”. This clip was recorded by the mother’s sister, and she posted it on social video.

Here is the video:

The mother filed a police complaint after the video went viral, and the accused was arrested. The man has been identified as Haikal. According to him, the e-cigarette was non-functioning when he put it into the mouth of the baby.

If he is found guilty in the court, then he can face an imprisonment of 20 years, or a fine of RM 50,000 (Rs 8,96450.74), or both.

One person on social media commented, “Do you know what's inside the vape even if the baby didn't suck on it? If you use the pod/vape, do not share it with anyone else. Do you know how many germs it contains?”.

“What kind of moron do you have to be to post something like this in your story?”, another user wrote.

After the video went viral, people highly criticised this irresponsible act, and some outraged users even called the parents of the baby sick.

Haikal has tried to explain himself and the incident on social media after this. According to him, he went to the police station to clarify the statements that were false. He claimed that the vape was a non-functioning one, and the baby would often play with it. He has admitted that it was his fault for putting the vape in the baby's mouth.

