One of the most feared creatures on this planet, a single glimpse of this limbless and cold-blooded carnivore can send a chill down your spine and further strike terror in the hearts of anyone. Whether venomous or not, almost everyone fears snakes and there’s a good reason behind it. Snakes come in all shapes and lengths, with some very poisonous and deadly and some aggressive. While snakes are usually found in the wild, there are also instances when the reptiles are found nesting inside people’s houses. In one such instance, a family in Malaysia recently found not one but three enormous snakes hiding in the ceiling of their house. Yes, this is no joke!

A video from the incident went viral on social media showing the snakes’ discovery that left the family in a terrified state.

Take a look:

At that point you gotta burn the house pic.twitter.com/BGzbQ06kPv — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 13, 2023

A part of the video shared by Twitter handle ‘Born A Kang’ opens by showing the room where a snake was hanging down from the ceiling while a rescue member tries to bring it down with the help of a rod. Seconds later, the handler used the pole to tap on a part of the ceiling, only to make the entire roof fall down to reveal three large snakes dangling from the top.

The residents of the house along with the bystanders screamed in fear as they were in shock after learning about the presence of the reptiles in the house. A longer version of the video has also gone viral which shows how the snakes tried to crawl back into the roof space. However, the crew members managed to drag one of the snakes down and out of the room. While it is yet to be known how the snakes got up there, we also don’t know if all the snakes were retrieved from the roof.

In the meantime, the video went viral and grabbed the attention of several social media users who reacted to the shocking encounter. A user wrote, “I’m leaving the entire continent after that”, while another user wrote, “Anyone else lookup at their ceiling after watching this?”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.